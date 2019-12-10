VIP AUDIO 12/9 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: Interview with former ROH World Champion Matt Taven and Preview of ROH’s Final Battle PPV (59 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: Ryan Sullivan and Tyler Sage preview the Final Battle PPV. They also interview former world champion Matt Taven. In the interview, Taven discusses his upcoming match against Vincent and where he goes next in ROH. Ryan and Tyler also discuss the Final Battle Fallout TV tapings that take place two days after the PPV.

