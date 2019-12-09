VIP AUDIO 12/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback (AD-FREE): (11-25-14) Keller & Powell talking Raw following up on Survivor Series including The Authority’s exit, Bryan’s return, Anonymous G.M. punchline, more (121 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Raw Post-Show Five Years Ago Flashback (11-25-14), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with callers the previous night’s Raw following up on Survivor Series including The Authority’s exit, Daniel Bryan’s return, Anonymous G.M. punchline, and more. Also, in the VIP Aftershow, various topics ranging from a possible Brock Lesnar MMA return to ROH’s PPV to TNA’s relaunch in January and more.

