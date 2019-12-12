VIP AUDIO 12/11 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Rich breaks down AEW Dynamite, Travis raves about NXT’s TV formula, they discuss alternate names for New Day, more (72 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app)



SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s VIP, Rich breaks down what he enjoyed about tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Chris Statlander gets a win and Big Swole debuted, plus a couple of standout matches and promos. Travis watched NXT and raves about how good their TV formula is. He theorizes that Survivor Series was a tipping point; NXT is just miles better than Raw or Smackdown. A discussion on alternate names for the New Day leads to a conversation about historically bad alternative wrestler names.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO