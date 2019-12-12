VIP AUDIO 12/11 – East Coast Cast #480 (NSFW): Bryant and Hawkins discuss why NXT is the style of pro wrestling TV they want, Rollins back to being full-blown heel, Cody and MJF promo exchange, more (80 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app)



SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the ECC, Cam binge-watched a week’s worth of wrestling while Travis hasn’t watched any wrestling outside of NXT in weeks. Why NXT is the exact style of professional wrestling television we want. Seth Rollins is back to being a full-blown heel. Cody calls MJF “hood rich” and the pair have a good promo exchange. Smackdown isn’t a bad show; just a boring show. Dave Batista and the NWO are headed to the WWE Hall of Fame. Calls, emails, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO