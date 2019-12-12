VIP AUDIO 12/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek talk next week’s AEW holiday special, the announcement of their next PPV, whose career has been helped most by AEW existing, more (68 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek react to AEW Dynamite. They begin the show talking about next week’s big Holiday special where Jungleboy will face Chris Jericho and SCU will face the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Titles. They discuss the announcement of AEW’s next PPV, Revolution, set for February and if Chicago is getting overkilled. Whose career has been helped most by AEW existing? Is cereal a soup? The guys answer all of life’s burning questions. For next week, email the show — elitemajorimpact@gmail.com.

