VIP AUDIO 12/12 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (6/7/1992): Keller interviews new WCW V.P. Bill Watts about changes he was implementing in his first days on the job, including controversial ban of top rope moves, live calls (69 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app)



SHOW SUMMARY: This is the June 7, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with new WCW V.P. Bill Watts who talks about changes he was implementing in his first days on the job, including defending his controversial ban of top rope moves and asking fans to be patient and see things play out. He takes live calls, talks about what he thinks of the WWF and Vince McMahon, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO