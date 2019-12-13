VIP AUDIO 12/12 – WKPWP WWE TLC PPV Preview & Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Fann talk WrestleMania potential matches, NWA, AEW-NXT fan divide, NWO-HOF (119 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the PPV Preview and Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Rich Fann from the PWTorch East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow and the PWTorch Dailycast’s “Deep Dive.” They begin with an in-depth preview of WWE TLC with a look at key wrestlers on the show and where they are headed after Sunday based on possible outcomes including WrestleMania ideas for Reigns, Wyatt, more. Then they cover the AEW-NXT fan divide, AEW and NXT strengths and weaknesses, the NWA including the wrestlers who have really shined in the studio setting, the controversy of the NWO Hall of Fame induction excluding Eric Bischoff and Big Show including Bischoff’s reaction, and more.

