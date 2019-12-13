VIP AUDIO 12/12 – The Fix w/Todd Martin (pt. 1 of 2): TLC preview along with reviews of the build on Raw and Smackdown, plus AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, UFC review & preview, NJPW preview, ROH PPV preview, NWA (108 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd begins with reviews of the build on Raw and Smackdown for TLC and then a preview of the entire TLC line-up, plus analysis of AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, UFC review & preview, NJPW preview, ROH PPV preview, and some NWA thoughts.

