VIP AUDIO 12/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: AEW Dynamite w/Dehnel (AD-FREE): Jericho’s offer to Moxley, MJF promo, Omega & Page team, Bucks vs. Ortiz & Santana, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (125 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions, plus an on-site correspondent from Garland, Tex. They discuss Chris Jericho’s offer to Jon Moxley, MJF’s promo about Cody challenge, Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page team, The Young Bucks vs. Ortiz & Santana, Swole’s debut on Dynamite, Jungle Boy “pins” Jericho for three count, and more. Plus an on-site correspondent with results of what happened before and after Dynamite including AEW Dark TV spoilers.

