SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (12-21-10), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss WWE TLC fallout on Raw, Miz’s improvements, Dolph Ziggler’s future, Dashing Cody Rhodes’s upside, Daniel Bryan in WWE, the value of the IC Title, some TNA talk, and more.

