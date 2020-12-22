VIP AUDIO 12/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup (AD-FREE): Fiend-Orton follow-up, Charlotte’s return to Raw, Drew-Sheamus, callers, emails (123 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup of the “PWT Talks NXT” PWTorch Dailycast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talk about Randy Orton reacting to burning The Fiend and the return of Alexa Bliss and spitball some ideas on how WWE could have pulled this off with less controversy, Charlotte’s return to Raw, the Drew McIntyre-Sheamus-Keith Lee drama, Hurt Business, an update on Lana’s situation, and much more with live callers and email contributions.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO