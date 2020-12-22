VIP AUDIO 12/21 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including TLC fallout with Orton and Bliss, Charlotte & Asuka and Hurt Business celebrate, Drew plays peacemaker, Miz makes his case to get his case back (35 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Randy Orton’s response to beating Fiend in the Inferno match at TLC and then burning him alive, Drew McIntyre tries to play peacemaker with Keith Lee and Sheamus, Charlotte & Asuka celebrate their title win, MVP Lounge, Alexa Bliss returns and responds to Fiend-Orton, and more.

