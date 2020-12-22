VIP AUDIO 12/22 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: The annual Joe Gagne Christmas Draft! 1992-1994 Business in the Toilet American Wrestling! (159 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on this episode may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings the band back together to once again break out the draft board! Yes indeed, it’s the return of the Annual Joe Gagne Christmas Draft! This year’s task for Joe, Alan, and the Voices of Wrestling crew is a challenging one as the draft criteria is 1992-1994 North American wrestling, a time when business was in the toilet for both the WWF and WCW. As such, we’ve termed this “The Toilet Draft.” But with such astute wrestling minds as Gagne, 4L, Kraetsch, and Lanza in control, the draft produced some intriguing cards, to say the least! How will the likes of early ECW and Smoky Mountain come into play? Does one of the participants wrangle their way into having an international partner? Will we see TRADES for the first time ever? All these questions and more answered with nearly three hours (!!!) of Christmas fun! Check it out.

