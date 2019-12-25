VIP AUDIO 12/24 – WKPWP Tuesday Mailbag & Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): Keller talks AEW bravado and broken promises, Bryan-Fiend-Reigns, plus 1st ever Livecast 10 years ago this week with Wade & Bruce (125 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Mailbag edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast answering questions from podcast listeners regarding AEW’s bravado and broken promises, how truly known AEW’s top stars are, Bryan-Fiend-Reigns options, and more. Also, the five-years ago live caller edition of the PWTorch Livecast on Christmas Day 2014 and finally the first-ever PWTorch Livecast 10 years ago this week with Wade and cohost Bruce Mitchell previewing the big January 2010 WWE vs. TNA Monday Night Battle.

