News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/24 – WKH – The News & NXT Review: Smackdown key demo ratings below year-ago numbers, Raw ratings for pre-taped show including Rey-Seth U.S. Title match, results and review of AEW Dark, NXT notes (20 min)

December 25, 2019


KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look the following news topics: WWE Smackdown key demo ratings below year-ago numbers, Raw ratings for pre-taped show including Rey-Seth U.S. Title match, results and review of AEW Dark, NXT notes, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019