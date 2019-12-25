News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/24 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: The good, the bad, and the ugly of 2019 for ROH (59 min)

December 24, 2019


SHOW SUMMARY: Should Marty Scurll have won the world title at G1? Would ROH be in a better place if that had happened? Matt Taven’s run on top is debated. Problems with TV and the lack of storylines is discussed. Would WWE buy ROH? Tyler’s WOH manifesto and a ranking of all nine Star Wars films.

