News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot and Fear talk to Kristen Ashley and Warren Hayes of the podcast In-Ring Riot, discuss Leyla Hirsch, EVE, Hazuki (64 min)

December 24, 2019


KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: “Whizzing Like a Shooting Star.” This week, Harley R. Pageot and Emily Fear talk to Warren Hayes and Kristin Ashley of the podcast In-Ring Riot. Plus: Andy Symmonds stops by to discuss Eve’s Christmas spectacular, Leyla Hirsch, Rhea Ripley capturing the NXT Championship, Kris Statlander becoming #1 contender to the AEW Championship, and Hazuki’s retirement gauntlet.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019