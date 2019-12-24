News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/24 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): AEW heading into 2020, top shows of 2019, Stardom at Wrestle Kingdom, more! (73 min)

December 24, 2019


SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with an in-depth look at AEW heading into 2020 with a focus on some of the issues from the most recent episode of Dynamite. Radican and Fann continue their 2019 year end awards with a look at their top Show of the Year candidates. The show concludes with a look at the announcement that Stardom will present a match on NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom card. Download this show now!

