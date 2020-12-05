VIP AUDIO 12/5 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Pat Patterson career retrospective (98 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they take a look at the career of Pat Patterson. Specific discussion points include his run as a wrestler in various territories through his time in the WWF, matches with Bob Backlund and Sgt. Slaughter, partnering with Ray Stevens, becoming the first ever WWF Intercontinental Champion, his backstage influence on Vince McMahon, his influence on the WWE as a company, the creation of the Royal Rumble, his ability to help establish stars like The Rock, Bret Hart, and Shawn Michaels, why Patterson was able to stay a close confidant to Vince McMahon for such a long period of time, and much more. To submit future questions for the traditional mailbag episodes, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

