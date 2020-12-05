VIP AUDIO 12/5 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): Keller interviews Justin Credible with stories of rooming with Triple H in the ’90s, his retirement, critiquing current scene (71 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (12-3-2015) he conducted with former ECW World Hvt. Champion and WWE wrestler Justin Credible (P.J. Polaco, a/k/a Aldo Montoya) who discusses his decision to retire and what it felt like wrestling his last match, what he plans to do with his life now, his critique of the current wrestling scene, and some late 1990s stories of being roommates with Triple H for six months and his thoughts on his ascension and whether he was hard-wired to be “one of the boys” or “management.” Live callers contribute questions throughout the show.

