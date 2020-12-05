VIP AUDIO 12/4 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Reigns & Jey vs. Owens & Otis, Reigns shows Jey consequences, Carmella-Bayley exchange words, Corbin vs. Murphy rematch with new Corbin henchmen, more (23 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens & Otis, Reigns shows Jey consequences, Carmella-Bayley exchange words and it’s an awful Bayley performance, a Baron Corbin vs. Murphy rematch with new Corbin henchmen Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler from the Forgotten Sons, a Pat Patterson tribute six-man tag, and more.

