VIP AUDIO 12/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers (AD-FREE): More Reigns-Heyman-Jey brilliance, Sasha-Carmela flop, live callers and emails (128 min)

December 5, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers. They discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox with callers and emails including more Roman Reigns brilliance with the strong supporting cast of Jey Uso and Paul Heyman, Kevin Owens shining when called upon, the flop of a segment between Carmella and Sasha Banks, the tributes to Pat Patterson, the odd Dolph Ziggler beatdown in the tag team “tribute” to Patterson, Street Profits, Bianca Belair on commentary, Baron Corbin’s return, and more.

