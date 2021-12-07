News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos & Monsey review UFC Fight Night headlined by Jose Aldo and Rob Font, discuss Bellator 272, preview a loaded UFC 269 card, more (98 min.)

December 6, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 12/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos & Monsey review UFC Fight Night headlined by Jose Aldo and Rob Font, discuss Bellator 272, preview a loaded UFC 269 card, more (98 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the most recent UFC Fight Night, headlined by Jose Aldo and Rob Font. They briefly discuss Bellator 272. They give a preview of a loaded UFC 269 card. They close the show by discussing the decline of Ring of Honor.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF ALL FREE PODCASTS

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021