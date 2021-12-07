News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado (AD-FREE): Liv’s performance, Lashley’s return, Edge on Miz TV, live callers, emails (105 min.)

December 7, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 12/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado (AD-FREE): Liv's performance, Lashley's return, Edge on Miz TV, live callers, emails (105 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They evaluate Liv Morgan’s big Raw main event against Becky Lynch, plus Miz TV with Edge, the Vince McMahon-Austin Theory dynamic and where it could be going, how the Riddle-Randy Orton relationship is developing and how it eventually ends, Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a cage, Damien Priest, Queen Zelina, Nikki A.S.H., and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF ALL FREE PODCASTS

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021