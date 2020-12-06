VIP AUDIO 12/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (12-6-15) Keller & Powell vent with callers about decline of Raw, a dumb fan survey by WWE, Reigns, Bryan, more (141 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (12-6-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net head honcho Jason Powell take calls and vent with callers over the decline of Monday Night Raw, Sheamus’s second week as champion, the formation of the League of Nations, and more. There are a few passionate rants from Keller and calmer words of wisdom from Powell throughout. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they continue their discussion including the Divas on Raw, Daniel Bryan, Wade Barrett, Sheamus, Roman Reigns, NXT, and more as they read listener emails.

