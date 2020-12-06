VIP AUDIO 12/5 – WKH – 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Cole interferes against Lawler, Ratings, Orton missing dates, Sheamus endorses Miz, Morgan talks return of Tough Enough, Raw review (127 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to one Wade Keller Hotline from 15 years and six WKH's from 10 years ago this week…

15 YEARS AGO HOTLINES…

12/7/2005 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: In today’s Keller Audio Update, notes on Raw ratings including the overrun peak, WWE’s holiday schedule and the overseas trip, MSNBC’s embedded coverage of the Middle East tour, Michael Hayes’s not-so-convincing speech, strange Raw, TNA’s promise of a surprise, Christy Hemme, Kennedy’s injury, UFC thoughts, and more.

10 YEARS AGO HOTLINES…

11/30/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Cole addresses Raw incident with Lawler tonight, Impact ratings analysis, NXT winner, WWE TV network delayed and ideas for what might be featured, more (13 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at the news of the day including Michael Cole addressing his interference against Jerry Lawler on Raw, in-depth look at the ratings pattern on TNA Impact, NXT’s winner, WWE announces further delay to launching its own TV network, ideas on what that network might feature, Smackdown ratings news, and more.

12/1/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Raw Ratings, Angle’s TNA return, Tribute to the Troops celebrities, Randy Orton missing dates, Jim Ross reacts to Miz-Lawler, WrestleMania 27 possible line-up (17 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at the news of the day including the Raw ratings compared to the previous three-hour show including demographic highlights, a possible WrestleMania 27 line-up top to bottom, Jim Ross reacts to Miz-Lawler, Randy Orton’s reason for missing dates, Tribute to the Troops celebrities, and more.

12/3/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Miz featured in mainstream story including endorsement from Sheamus, TNA Impact ratings analysis, WWE weekend preview, Matt Morgan on Tough Enough, more (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the day including Miz being featured in an AP story with an endorsement from Sheamus, TNA Impact ratings analysis, a preview of WWE weekend house shows including Juan Cena being pulled, Matt Morgan talks about the return of Tough Enough, and more.

12/4/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – Smackdown: Kofi vs. Swagger rematch, Edge vs. Kane headlines with the anticlimactic stip revelation, Vickie gets jealous, Eagle and Leprechauns, Cole talks about Lawler again (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at last night’s Smackdown including a walk through the entire show, what worked and didn’t work, how Edge-Kane felt like a rerun of last week, thoughts on the weak revelation of a stip by Edge, whether Kofi Kingston vs. Jack Swagger beat last week’s match between those two, and more.

12/5/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Tara optimistic about Knockouts Division, Miz title defense results, Vince McMahon overseas, Jim Ross on Miz, Matt Hardy vs. Mr. Anderson, Billy Graham update (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest headlines and analysis of those items including results of last night’s WWE house show with Miz defending his title, a health update on “Superstar” Billy Graham, Matt Hardy vs. Mr. Anderson and a virtual TNA reunion on the indy scene, Jim Ross evaluates Miz move, Tara expresses optimism on Knockouts Division push, and more.

12/6/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – Raw Review: A review of the next chapter in the Cena-Barrett saga, plus Cole’s non-apology, a tag team title change, a new tall guy debuts, and Orton-Miz stip determined (27 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a full analysis of this week’s Raw including a walk through the entire show with segment-by-segment analysis, including particular focus on the latest major developments in the Cena-Barrett saga.

