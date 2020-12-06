VIP AUDIO 12/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Will Cooling returns to talk Pat Patterson, AEW’s Winter is Coming, Shanna’s questionable commentary, more (111 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week is a walk around the world with Will as we talk about the dangers of Shanna’s commentary online, the WrestleJoy defense and the failures that followed, the mixed legacy of Pat Patterson and the usage of Jake Atlas at NXT this week, and the future of interpromotional wrestling with AEW and how it can mirror the British scene pre-NXT UK. Will then gets the news live to close from Rich as to the WWE’s “Best of Ricochet” four hour playlist, which leads to hilarity ensuing.

