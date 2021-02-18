VIP AUDIO 2/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Dehnel (AD-FREE): Omega challenges Moxley to Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match, Deeb vs. Riho in women’s tournament action, Page breaks with Hardy, more (137 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch Contributor and author of the AEW Dynamite Hits & Misses column for PWTorch.com, Joel Dehnel, to talk AEW Dynamite with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include the announcement of the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match, what it means for Moxley and Omega, whether or not the match is too violent, and is it time for a match like this given where the feud between Omega and Moxley is. Other discussion points include the effectiveness of Adam Page working with Dark Order, Riho vs. Serena Deeb, whether or not the angle with Inner Circle worked as a follow-up to Sammy Guevara walking out of the group last week, Cody’s status on the show, and more. Enjoy!

