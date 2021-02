SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back for VIP. Travis goes through his snowed-in Texas problems from the last few days. Inept government officials and privatized public services. A few stories from wrestling TV from the week. Rich runs down AEW Dynamite and NXT from tonight. The B.A. mailbag gets upended and questions are answered.

