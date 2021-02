SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Tom Stoup cover the 2/17 episode of NXT including the Undisputed Era break up, Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LaRae, Leon Ruff vs. Swerve, Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Karter vs. Aliyah & Jessi Kamea, Zoey Stark’s Debut, Cameron Grimes The Billionaire, and more.

