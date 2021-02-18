VIP AUDIO 2/17 – WKH – NXT on USA Review: Full results and analysis of Takeover fallout, Cole’s turn on O’Reilly, Dusty Cup celebration, Jax & Baszler arrive, more filthy rich Grimes (27 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis of NXT on USA including Takeover fallout, Kyle O’Reilly’s reaction to Adam Cole kicking him, Dusty Cup celebration, Nix Jax & Shayna Baszler arrive, more filthy rich Cameron Grimes, Austin Theory returns from Dexter Lumis abduction, and more.

