VIP AUDIO 2/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (2-23-16) Keller & Powell talk Raw with callers including Shane’s return, Hunter-Reigns angle, WM32 speculation, Undertaker, more (131 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (2-23-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net for their weekly live discussion with caller, email, and Twitter contributions looking at Monday Night Raw including Shane McMahon’s return, the Roman Reigns-Hunter angle, WrestleMania 32 speculation, Raw & Fastlane talk with callers, and more. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer a range of email topics largely centered around Shane McMahon, Undertaker, and other Fastlane, Raw, and WrestleMania 32 topics. A look at the on-air and behind-the-scenes angles on Shane’s return plus some Raw ratings analysis.

