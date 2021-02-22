VIP AUDIO 2/21 – Everything with Rich Fann & Wade Keller: Big E-Crews angle, Bad Bunny merch sales, WWE Women’s Tier rankings, Funk-Onita exploding ring match, O’Reilly injury angle, Sammy-Impact controversy, more (96 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Big E-Apollo Crews angle on Smackdown including what this feud is going for Crews and Big E and how they’re doing in their roles. Also, the missing camera angle of the stair drop.

Bad Bunny merchandise sales and crossover publicity for WWE, which broadens into a larger discussion on the inclusion of celebrities in pro wrestling. (REFERENCE LINK)

Thoughts on Steve Austin’s new interview with Sasha Banks and her stance that she wanted Ronda Rousey’s money – the pros and cons of Sasha’s approach to touting her perceived star power and aspirations from here.

Sammy Guevara’s Impact Wrestling controversy and the many ways this can be viewed when it comes to wrestler’s power and their timing in flexing any power they might have accumulated or at least feel they have.

Outrage over the Fox Sports article ranking and assigning dollar figures to women wrestlers, including different tones struck by Natalya, Mickie James, and Shelton Benjamin. (REFERENCE LINK)

The power of the Internet changing the framing of the Kyle O’Reilly injury angle at Takeover last Sunday.

In the off-the-beaten path segment, a look back at the 1993 Atsushi Onita vs. Terry Funk barbed wire exploding ring match at Kawasaki Stadium that Excalibur referenced on Dynamite this week, plus some thoughts on comparisons to the Kenny Omega-Jon Moxley match with similar stipulations and gimmickry. (REFERENCE LINK) (REFERENCE LINK #2)

