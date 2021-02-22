VIP AUDIO 2/21 – WWE Elimination Chamber PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Heydorn: Full analysis of entire event including both Chamber matches, Miz’s MITB cash-in, Riddle’s U.S. Title win (44 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn for full analysis of the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV start to finish including the Smackdown Chamber match, the Raw Chamber match, the fallout after both Chamber matches, plus the U.S. Title qualifier four-way and the U.S. Title triple threat, and Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax defending against Sasha Banks & Bayley for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO