VIP AUDIO 2/23 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Alpha vs. Beta – Analyzing the polarizing artistic start of the Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler feud (51 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler feud. On the show, Zack Heydorn breaks down the Lynch and Baszler feud as it stands today with specific discussion points including the presentation of Becky Lynch, the presentation of Shayna Baszler, the chemistry of both women, poor booking choices inconsistent with the Lynch and Baszler characters, Becky elevating Shayna, next steps to making the feud a success heading into WrestleMania, and more. Enjoy!

