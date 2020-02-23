VIP AUDIO 2/23 – WKPWP Interview Classic with former WWE announcer Josh Matthews (AD-FREE): (2-20-15) Life as a WWE announcer for 13 years, dealing with Vince McMahon yelling at him, show prep, Jim Ross, Michael Cole, more (60 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Fann talk WrestleMania line-up

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic episode from five years ago this week (2-20-15) with TNA lead play-by-play announcer Josh Mathews who discusses with host Wade Keller his time in WWE, why he departed, his path to TNA, his controversial Twitter exchange with Jim Ross, what he likes about TNA, what it’s like to be shouted at by Vince McMahon, what his prep style was like in WWE, what he likes about TNA, his Tough Enough experience, the departure of Samoa Joe, and his new podcast about men’s fashion. Live callers and email topics are sprinkled in.

