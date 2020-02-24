VIP AUDIO 2/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks (AD-FREE): Tom Stoup joins Greg to preview WWE Super ShowDown and AEW Revolution, discuss NXT Takeover Portland fallout, and more! (78 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Fann talk WrestleMania line-up

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Tom Stoup to preview WWE Super ShowDown and AEW Revolution, and also break down the fallout from NXT Takeover: Portland. They take calls and emails on Chris Jericho as a heel, the future of Undisputed Era, how much would you spend on a WWE PPV off the Network, and more.

