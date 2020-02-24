News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback (AD-FREE): (2-17-15) Keller & Powell talk Bryan-Reigns dynamic, Joe-TNA, Lesnar’s future, whether Triple H is sneakily angling for cheers against Sting, use of WWE Divas, NXT announcers (115 min)

February 23, 2020


WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Fann talk WrestleMania line-up
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Raw Post-Show Five Years Ago Flashback (2-17-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss the pros and cons of the Daniel Bryan-Roman Reigns dynamic leading into Fastlane and much more with live callers. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Keller and Powell discuss whether Triple H is sneakily angling for cheers against Sting, use of Divas in WWE, NXT announce team, Rusev post-WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar if he sticks around, and more with email questions submitted by members.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019