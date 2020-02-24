News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/23 – WKH – NXT 10th Anniversary In-Person Live Event Report: Undisputed Era vs. Riddle & Dunne & Velveteen & Ciampa, Lee vs. Balor, Ripley vs. Green, plus Belair, Dijakovic, Kushida, Grimes, more (29 min)

February 24, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a report on the 10th Anniversary NXT live event he attended in St. Paul, Minn. earlier in the day. It included Undisputed Era vs. Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne & Velveteen Dream & Tomasso Ciampa, Keith Lee vs. Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley vs. Chelsea Green, plus Bianca Belair, Dominic Dijakovic, Kushida, Cameron Grimes, and more.

