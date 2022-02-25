News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/24 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 4): Cody, ROH TV, Reigns, Tony Khan, Hangman, WM in Saudi Arabia, Wade & Todd mock draft 1992 wrestlers, more (74 min.)

February 25, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s four-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

  • Is pro wrestling an especially environment for critical thinking skills? And what is Todd’s background in law that has added to his approach to analyzing wrestling?
  • Should WWE just have Roman Reigns keep the Universal Title for years and years since they don’t have anyone else near his level and aren’t even trying, apparently?
  • Should ROH TV shows just indefinitely feature great matches from their glory years with today’s top stars?
  • What did you think of Brock Lesnar’s comments to Pat McAfee about how WWE talent can get themselves over more effectively?
  • Wade and Todd draft their rosters based on a long list of 1992 wrestlers from WCW and the WWF.
  • Will Saudi Arabia eventually host a WrestleMania?
  • Would AEW be better off if Bryan Danielson or MJF were the AEW World Champion at this point?
  • Why did AEW pass on Taya Valkyrie and Mia Yim, but sign AQA?
  • Is Tony Khan a good “storyteller,” in contrast to whether he’s a good “booker”?
  • What moment changes WWE’s course the most over the last nine months involving Sasha Banks, Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and Shane McMahon?
  • What about Steve Austin & Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens at WrestleMania?
  • What is more iconic: The Flintstones or Popeye?
  • Why does WWE continue to run major NBA/NHL arenas when they’re drawing smaller crowds and could run smaller arenas like AEW does?
  • Is Cody Rhodes a total turncoat?
  • Is Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair a swing and a miss in terms of being a WrestleMania main event worth rematch?

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

