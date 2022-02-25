VIP AUDIO 2/24 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 4): Cody, ROH TV, Reigns, Tony Khan, Hangman, WM in Saudi Arabia, Wade & Todd mock draft 1992 wrestlers, more (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s four-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

Is pro wrestling an especially environment for critical thinking skills? And what is Todd’s background in law that has added to his approach to analyzing wrestling?

Should WWE just have Roman Reigns keep the Universal Title for years and years since they don’t have anyone else near his level and aren’t even trying, apparently?

Should ROH TV shows just indefinitely feature great matches from their glory years with today’s top stars?

What did you think of Brock Lesnar’s comments to Pat McAfee about how WWE talent can get themselves over more effectively?

Wade and Todd draft their rosters based on a long list of 1992 wrestlers from WCW and the WWF.

Will Saudi Arabia eventually host a WrestleMania?

Would AEW be better off if Bryan Danielson or MJF were the AEW World Champion at this point?

Why did AEW pass on Taya Valkyrie and Mia Yim, but sign AQA?

Is Tony Khan a good “storyteller,” in contrast to whether he’s a good “booker”?

What moment changes WWE’s course the most over the last nine months involving Sasha Banks, Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and Shane McMahon?

What about Steve Austin & Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens at WrestleMania?

What is more iconic: The Flintstones or Popeye?

Why does WWE continue to run major NBA/NHL arenas when they’re drawing smaller crowds and could run smaller arenas like AEW does?

Is Cody Rhodes a total turncoat?

Is Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair a swing and a miss in terms of being a WrestleMania main event worth rematch?

