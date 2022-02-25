VIP AUDIO 2/24 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (2-21-2012) Keller & Powell give in-person perspective on Raw, bald Undertaker, Triple H-Taker, Cena promo, WM28, backstage Raw info, more (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (2-14-2012), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell provide an in-arena perspective on last night’s Raw and field phone calls on Triple H-Taker, Jason’s encounter with Vince McMahon and what he wished he did, John Cena’s promo on The Rock, the Eve turn, WrestleMania 28 thoughts, Wade Barrett’s injury, and more. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason present backstage notes from Raw, insider info on upcoming WrestleMania main events, more listener email questions, Elimination Chamber reaction, and more.

