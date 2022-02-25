News Ticker

February 24, 2022

VIP AUDIO 2/24 - The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): News on Cesaro, Styles, Strickland Hardy contract status, New Japan, NXT 2.0 review including Ziggler-Ciampa, Raw & SD reviews and WM hype (60 min.)
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

  • Latest happenings in New Japan including Todd’s early thoughts on the 48-wrestler New Japan tournament bracket.
  • Reaction to the status changes of Cesaro, A.J. Styles, Shane Strickland, and Jeff Hardy and how each will do fare in their landing place of either AEW or WWE.
  • Review of NXT 2.0 including Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa in the main event.
  • A review of Raw including the odd Cody teaser by Miz, the ebullient Brock Lesnar, the Edge promo with the WrestleMania match challenge, and more.
  • Review of WWE Smackdown including the final hype for the Elimination Chamber.

