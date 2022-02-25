VIP AUDIO 2/24 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): News on Cesaro, Styles, Strickland Hardy contract status, New Japan, NXT 2.0 review including Ziggler-Ciampa, Raw & SD reviews and WM hype (60 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

Latest happenings in New Japan including Todd’s early thoughts on the 48-wrestler New Japan tournament bracket.

Reaction to the status changes of Cesaro, A.J. Styles, Shane Strickland, and Jeff Hardy and how each will do fare in their landing place of either AEW or WWE.

Review of NXT 2.0 including Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa in the main event.

A review of Raw including the odd Cody teaser by Miz, the ebullient Brock Lesnar, the Edge promo with the WrestleMania match challenge, and more.

Review of WWE Smackdown including the final hype for the Elimination Chamber.

