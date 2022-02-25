VIP AUDIO 2/24 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): MJF’s epic promo analysis, Jericho-Kingston, Revolution PPV hype, reviews of Dynamite, Rampage, UFC (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:
- A review of AEW Rampage
- A review of AEW Dynamite with a focus on the MJF promo with C.M. Punk and Chris Jericho-Eddie Kingston segment
- A look at last weekend’s UFC event including a big knockout and a look ahead to this weekend
