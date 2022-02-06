VIP AUDIO 2/6 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (2-1-2017) Keller and Powell react to Seth injury breaking news, WWE babyface depth, NXT future stars (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we jump back to the Feb. 1, 2017 episode where PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss the breaking news of Seth Rollins’s injury and how it could reshuffle plans for some WrestleMania matches, talk about Elimination Chamber, and more with live callers.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason discuss a range of topics with a focus on options WWE has to replace Seth Rollins on WrestleMania and the babyface depth chart in general, if Seth is out for a long time. Also, who would be the best two or three wrestlers for WWE to build around as top babyfaces? Plus reaction to Roman Reigns and Undertaker in the Rumble, who can step up on the NXT roster to bring a buzz or at least some depth back to the roster, and more including various email topics.

