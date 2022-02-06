VIP AUDIO 2/5 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including items on Rock-Cena war of words, TNA in UK at Wembley Arena, Bryan’s vegan promo, Jericho talks at length, Raw and SD reviews, more (167 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The Jan. 31, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including Raw ratings, Impact quarter hour trends, Social Media Rankings for Rumble and Raw, Kharma’s baby, Jericho and Foley react to Rumble, new WWE creative hire, and more.

•The Feb. 1, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including mapping out the WrestleMania 28 line-up, who’s on the outside looking in, what is WWE asking their customers about Royal Rumble, Raw’s rave reviews, and more.

•The Feb. 2, 2012 episode features an in-depth rundown and analysis of TNA Impact Wrestling on Spike TV taped in front of a huge crowd in London, England at Wembley Arena including Bobby Roode vs. James Storm, Hulk Hogan’s return including another transparently political pep talk about TNA being on the verge of greatness, Austin Aries shines in front of pro-Aries UK crowd, Tara vs. Gail Kim is an encouraging teaser of their PPV title match, and more.

•The Feb. 3, 2012 episode features an in-depth rundown and analysis of WWE Smackdown including the Orton-Barrett main event, Bryan’s vegan heel promo, fart jokes, erection jokes, Elimination Chamber hype, and much more.

•The Feb. 4, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including Rock and Cena resume their semi-shoot war of words – will it help or hurt WrestleMania 28’s appeal? Plus Ziggler, Roode, Storm, Bully Ray all get outside endorsements.

•The Feb. 5, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news from the weekend including more Rock gay jokes and Cena fires back with a reference to Brian Gewirtz, Miz scapegoated unfairly, Sting says whether he regrets not going to WWE to face Undertaker, weekend house show notes, and more.

•The Feb. 6, 2012 episode features a look at WWE Raw including a full rundown and analysis of developments such as Triple H-Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Jericho speaks at length, Daniel Bryan-A.J.-Show, and more.

