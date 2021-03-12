News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/11 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): AEW scrambles to explain Revolution finale, Christian’s debut, Lashley-Miz, Shane-Braun, New Japan Cup, TV reviews, WWE roster usage (125 min)

March 11, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss:

  • Is WWE underutilizing its roster and using fewer wrestlers on TV than ever?
  • A review of the New Japan Cup tournament so far.
  • A review of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the set-up for Daniel Bryan challenging Roman Reigns at Fastlane.
  • A review of WWE Raw including Bobby Lashley’s title defense against The Miz, plus the Shane McMahon-Braun Strowman saga, and more.
  • A review of NXT on USA including Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole for the NXT Title, William Regal’s two announcements, and more from the show.
  • A review of AEW Dynamite including the follow-up to Revolution, the convoluted cover-stories for the explosives falling short of expectations, the resetting of several top feuds, and a lengthy discussion on Christian Cage’s merits as a top act for AEW.
  • A look back at the last UFC PPV and a preview of this weekend’s UFC event.

