VIP AUDIO 3/11 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: New Japan Anniversary Event and the first nights of the New Japan Cup 2021 (50 min)

March 11, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado and Bethany Rupil cover NJPW’s New Japan Cup 2021 tournament that kicked off with their Anniversary Event, up until the March 9 show. They also cover the qualifying matches for the New Japan Cup 2021 USA on New Japan Strong, and Javier and Bethany pick up the pieces of their shattered tournament brackets. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

