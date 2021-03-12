VIP AUDIO 3/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek talk Christian signing with AEW, lack of explosion at Revolution, AEW’s apparent unwillingness to be held accountable, more (72 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: What a show! Mike and Andrew begin talking about Christian signing with AEW (spoiler: they’re not fans of the way it was handled). From there, they talk about the lack of explosion in the Revolution main event, and Mike rants and raves a bit about how he’s concerned by AEW’s apparent unwillingness to be held accountable for anything. From there, they run through a bunch of emails on Dynamite and Revolution. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

