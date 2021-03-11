VIP AUDIO 3/10 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Rich gives thoughts on Revolution and this week’s Dynamite and NXT, Trav & Rich talk WandaVision finale, more (109 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back at it for VIP. Rich gives his thoughts and opinions on the AEW PPV as a whole, plus the botched explosion. Rich also runs down the parts of tonight’s wrestling he was able to catch including the main events of both Dynamite and NXT. The Inner Circle nearly implodes, but they are destroyed by MJF’s new group instead. WandaVision finale and how everyone’s predictions were dead wrong! Travis is still reading Emerilia. The mailbag is opened.

