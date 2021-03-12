VIP AUDIO 3/11 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): AEW’s spin on PPV finish, DDP-Undertaker stalker storyline, heel-face construct overrated, McMahon’s influence too great, Ross & Schiavone, more (84 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2 of The Fix) with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they address the following questions and topics submitted by readers…

Should wrestling fans focus on Vince McMahon’s perception of wrestlers when evaluating their worth elsewhere, such as Christian?

Wouldn’t it have been better for AEW to admit their misfire and move on after Revolution?

Are some fans and analysts too preoccupied with matching only heels against babyfaces in big matches?

Is the focus on the sputtering pyro at the end of Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley distracting from the lame finish of the match itself?

What is the story behind DDP’s Undertaker stalker storyline and what should WWE have done differently when DDP?

Are the drawbacks and shortcomings of Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone overriding the positives they bring to broadcasts? Should Tony Khan fine announcers every time they say something stupid as a way to get them more engaged and educated on the product? And what’s up with Ross always saying “restaurant-quality picture-in-picture”?

The missing comma in the Big Show sign on Dynamite last week.

Are PPVs becoming too much like over-inflated episodes of Raw and Smackdown, and will PPVs lose even more prestige now that they’re on Peacock for anyone to watch?

Did AEW have more character development than usual this week?

Is Penta’s grasp of English good enough or is the translator gimmick a good addition?

What was more eyebrow raising – Eddie Kingston’s explanation for passing out at the end of the PPV or Moxley saying Kenny Omega was “the better man” on Sunday despite needing two friends to beat him?

Should AEW take a chance on Big Cas & nZo? Would Big Cas & nZo be a better acquisition than Christian?

Are there too many factions in AEW?

Has Don Callis become utterly intolerable and has Kenny Omega indulged in his worst tendences in recent weeks?

Should AEW better explain who the Good Brothers are to their audience?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO