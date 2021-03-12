VIP AUDIO 3/11 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): AEW’s spin on PPV finish, DDP-Undertaker stalker storyline, heel-face construct overrated, McMahon’s influence too great, Ross & Schiavone, more (84 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2 of The Fix) with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they address the following questions and topics submitted by readers…
- Should wrestling fans focus on Vince McMahon’s perception of wrestlers when evaluating their worth elsewhere, such as Christian?
- Wouldn’t it have been better for AEW to admit their misfire and move on after Revolution?
- Are some fans and analysts too preoccupied with matching only heels against babyfaces in big matches?
- Is the focus on the sputtering pyro at the end of Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley distracting from the lame finish of the match itself?
- What is the story behind DDP’s Undertaker stalker storyline and what should WWE have done differently when DDP?
- Are the drawbacks and shortcomings of Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone overriding the positives they bring to broadcasts? Should Tony Khan fine announcers every time they say something stupid as a way to get them more engaged and educated on the product? And what’s up with Ross always saying “restaurant-quality picture-in-picture”?
- The missing comma in the Big Show sign on Dynamite last week.
- Are PPVs becoming too much like over-inflated episodes of Raw and Smackdown, and will PPVs lose even more prestige now that they’re on Peacock for anyone to watch?
- Did AEW have more character development than usual this week?
- Is Penta’s grasp of English good enough or is the translator gimmick a good addition?
- What was more eyebrow raising – Eddie Kingston’s explanation for passing out at the end of the PPV or Moxley saying Kenny Omega was “the better man” on Sunday despite needing two friends to beat him?
- Should AEW take a chance on Big Cas & nZo? Would Big Cas & nZo be a better acquisition than Christian?
- Are there too many factions in AEW?
- Has Don Callis become utterly intolerable and has Kenny Omega indulged in his worst tendences in recent weeks?
- Should AEW better explain who the Good Brothers are to their audience?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply